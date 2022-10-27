Viroqua man killed in crash in Vernon County

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A one-vehicle crash on Tuesday night claims the life of a Viroqua man.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said shortly after 11 p.m., 42-year-old Eiliv E. Ellefson was driving west on Highway 56 near Elm Drive between Viroqua and Viola.
The sheriff's office said his vehicle went off the road and went on the side of the road for about 160 yards before overturning. It came to a stop alongside an embankment.
In the crash, Ellefson was thrown from the vehicle. The sheriff's office said life saving efforts were made before he was taken to Vernon Memorial Healthcare where he was pronounced deceased.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.