Viroqua Mayor: Disciplinary charges filed against Police Chief

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Viroqua's Police Chief is placed on paid administrative leave by the mayor after an investigation into the chief.
Mayor Justin Running issued a statement to WXOW Friday morning announcing the decision to put Chief Rick Niedfeldt on leave.
"Based on the results of a months-long external investigation, I have filed disciplinary charges with the Viroqua Police and Fire Commission regarding Chief Rick Niedfeldt and placed him on paid administrative leave pending resolution of this matter," the statement said.
It did not elaborate on what was uncovered in the investigation that led to Niedfeldt's suspension.
The city's Police Commission met on Wednesday to confer with legal counsel regarding the charges against Chief Niedfeldt.
City leaders may meet next week to discuss the next steps in the matter.
The full statement from Mayor Justin Running to WXOW:
Thank you for your inquiry into the matter. The City of Viroqua prides itself on striving to be honest and transparent with the public and the media. Based on the results of a months-long external investigation, I have filed disciplinary charges with the Viroqua Police and Fire Commission regarding Chief Rick Niedfeldt and placed him on paid administrative leave pending resolution of this matter. I will be making no further comment at this time.