Viroqua Mayor ends campaign for re-election

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Karen Mischel is ending her bid for re-election as Viroqua Mayor and for a seat in the 96th Assembly District.
In posts made on separate Facebook pages, Mischel spoke of mental and physical challenges she's faced in the past few months that led her to discontinue her campaigns.
"It is a difficult and necessary decision, but I'll be stepping away from public service for a while to focus on becoming as healthy as possible," she commented in her statement on her mayoral page.
She was one of two candidates that advanced from the February 15 Spring Primary Election. Due to the closeness of the April election, her name still will appear on the ballot. In her comments however, she gave her endorsement to her opponent.
"...I ask you all to put your full support behind candidate Justin Running at the polls as he takes on the responsibility of leading Viroqua for the next two years. I've known Justin for years. I know he cares deeply about our city, and I know he too wants to work to bring our community together. He has my respect and my vote."
She concluded both of her campaign posts with a link to Crisis Services letting people know if they know someone or they themselves are struggling and need help that it is available.