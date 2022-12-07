Viroqua Police Commission suspends Police Chief

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW)- After an investigation that brought four charges against Viroqua Police Chief Richard Niedfeldt, the Viroqua Police Commission moved to suspend him Wednesday evening.
Last week, on November 30, there was testimony, which included some from Chief Niedfeldt, over those charges following a lengthy investigation into his conduct as chief.
The charges that came as a result of the investigation said that said he failed to report harassment against one of his officers, failed to complete a requested traffic study requested by city leaders, was untruthful in responding to a citizen's questions regarding a "thin blue line" symbol used on the department logo and misstated information about a former officer in a state database for police officers.
After the testimony finished, the commission chose to move deliberations to December 7. Wednesday afternoon, after reconvening, they went behind closed doors to begin deliberations.
Three hours later, back in open session at Viroqua's City Hall, the commission passed a motion 4-1 that ordered Chief Niedfeldt to serve a 10 day unpaid suspension.
The meeting contained community members and law enforcement officers who were in support of Chief Niedfeldt.
Following the verdict, Mayor of Viroqua Justin Running released a statement. He said in part: "...the members of the Commission reviewed the facts presented at the public hearing and ended with a different outcome," Mayor Running added. "The issues brought forward to me have been addressed in a fair, timely and appropriate manner. I look forward to working collaboratively with Chief Niedfeldt and the entire Viroqua Police Department..."
Chief Niedeldt said he would not offer a response at this time when asked by the media.
Read Mayor Running's full statement below.