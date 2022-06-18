Viroqua Pride is back after two years since the first event in 2019

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Viroqua Area Pride welcomed the community to Eckhart Park for the second annual Pride.
Pride goers were able to see vendors, food trucks, area organizations and music Saturday afternoon.
Viroqua Pride Board Member Erin Ford said they tried to make the event as safe and inclusive as possible.
"We do an open call for vendors and for performers, so that anybody that wants to come and present themselves can be," Ford said. "So that anyone can be dressed how they want to be, sing how they want to and just be relaxed and feel like they - at least one day a year - can be fully themselves."
With drag shows, karaoke, face paintings and impromptu dance parties Ford would say that was a success.
"We are celebrating that humans come in a lot of different varieties and that everybody should feel okay about who they are and happy to be in their own body," Viroqua Pride Board Member Jennifer Morales said.
Morales said that in 2019, during the first event more than 500 people attended Pride and she hoped to beat that this year and that it'll grow large enough in the future to move to a larger venue.