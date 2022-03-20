Visions welcomed bridal parties for a wedding show

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Visions at Signatures Restaurant brought back wedding parties to the Winona area with the Visions 2022 Wedding Show.
Event Coordinator Kaylee Pye had noticed a lack of bridal events in the area and said she wanted to offer area brides a fun way to plan their big day with less stress.
"I have quite a few brides in the coming years and I just wanted to provide them an experience to be able to feel pampered and to get to meet all the vendors that are local to this area," Pye said. "To have a great day of planning and have some fun with their bridal party."
Those in attendance were able to meet with decorators, venues, photographers, boutiques, DJs and bakeries.
Pye hopes the event grows to be "bigger and better."