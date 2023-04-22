Visitors from more than 24 states visit beer, wine and cheese festival

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Lovers of craft beer and food gathered in La Crosse Saturday for the 19th annual Between the Bluffs Beer, Wine and Cheese Festival.
The event had nearly 100 vendors from the region, featuring beers, seltzers, wine, cheeses and meats.
Explore La Crosse director of sports and events Jeremiah Burish said people have traveled from 24 states to be at the event. Which is a great way to show off La Crosse.
"It fits our mission, which is bringing people to the area, to experience what our region has to offer," Burish said. "We had Tasters Eve last night to try and bring people in a night early. To go enjoy some of the different offerings that are at the different establishments throughout town and get food, check out the restaurants and stay in the hotels."
Additionally, he said it's a fun way for people to try new things and refine their palate as trends change year to year.
An estimated 3,500 people attended the 19th annual event.
