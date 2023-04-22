Visitors from more than 24 states visit beer, wine and cheese festival

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Buffalo and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and
Wabasha Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall has resulted in
rising river levels along the Mississippi River. Moderate to major
flooding is expected along the Mississippi River from Lake City, MN
to Dubuque, IA. The river will likely crest somewhere between April
26 and April 29 north of La Crosse, and on or after April 29th south
of La Crosse. There could be an extended crest south of La Crosse.
This is dependent upon the amount or precipitation that falls late
next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 530 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:15 PM CDT Saturday was 15.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1
feet early Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and rainfall has resulted in moderate
flooding for Galesville and minor flooding for Black River Falls
this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 545 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:00 PM CDT Saturday was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening and continue falling to 8.8 feet Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.4 feet on 06/08/1980.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Visitors from more than 24 states visit beer, wine and cheese festival

  • Updated
  • 0
2023 beer wine and cheese fest.jpg
19th between the bluffs.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Lovers of craft beer and food gathered in La Crosse Saturday for the 19th annual Between the Bluffs Beer, Wine and Cheese Festival. 

The event had nearly 100 vendors from the region, featuring beers, seltzers, wine, cheeses and meats. 

Between the Bluffs.jpg

Explore La Crosse director of sports and events Jeremiah Burish said people have traveled from 24 states to be at the event. Which is a great way to show off La Crosse. 

"It fits our mission, which is bringing people to the area, to experience what our region has to offer," Burish said. "We had Tasters Eve last night to try and bring people in a night early. To go enjoy some of the different offerings that are at the different establishments throughout town and get food, check out the restaurants and stay in the hotels."

Additionally, he said it's a fun way for people to try new things and refine their palate as trends change year to year. 

wine at Between the Bluffs.jpg

An estimated 3,500 people attended the 19th annual event. 

