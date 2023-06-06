 Skip to main content
Viterbo announces 2023-2024 Fine Arts Center show line-up

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Viterbo Fine Arts Center announced their 2023-2024 Bright Star season on Tuesday. 

The upcoming line-up consists of over 20 different shows. They'll be at several venues including the Fine Arts Center Main Theater, Black Box Theater, or the Weber Center for the Performing Arts Lyche Theater. 

The Directors of the Fine Arts Center say that this line-up includes themes and genres that are meant to resonate with all, and gives theater goers the opportunity to decompress and enjoy some live entertainment. 

“It's a way for people to come and really release their day, their stresses, and to create lasting memories in their lives by coming to the Viterbo Fine Arts Center,” said Dillion McArdle, the Director of the Fine Arts Center. 

THE OAK RIDGE BOYS.jpg

The 2023-2024 line-up includes musical acts, such as The Oak Ridge Boys, Macy Gray & The California Jet Club, and The Wailin’ Jennys. The Arts Center will also be hosting entertainment-based shows, such as the comedic acts of Tig Notaro, and Lewis Black. The theater will also be showcasing classic musicals and plays, such as She Kills Monsters, Bat Boy, and Godspell. 

BAT BOY.jpg

The Directors of the Fine Arts Center seem confident that the genres and themes included in the show list are bound to draw crowds of community members to the theater. 

“We saw a very good response in our 2022-2023 season, and we are expecting an even stronger response this season with our incredible line-up that we have," said McArdle. 

Group ticket sales begin on Friday, June 16. All single tickets will go on sale beginning Monday, June 19. 

For a list of all the upcoming shows, as well as ticket or box office information, please visit the Viterbo Fine Arts Center website

