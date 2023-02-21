Viterbo biology students teach kids about insects

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Biology students at Viterbo went to State Road Elementary on Tuesday to teach 2nd and 3rd grade students in a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) after school program.
The students learned about Pill bugs, Bess Beetles and Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches and had the opportunity to hold the different insects.
"We're just trying to expand their knowledge so they can see the world a little differently from different avenues that they might not typically go out and explore in their daily lives," said Ben Fleuchaus, a Biochemistry major at Viterbo and one of the presenters.
Afterwards the STEAM students raced the cockroaches by lightly brushing their backs or blow on them to make them move down a racetrack.