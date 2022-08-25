Viterbo move in day for incoming freshmen

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Incoming freshmen, transfer students and more arrived on the campus of Viterbo University Thursday to move into their new homes on campus.
Around 600 of the school's 1,100 undergrads utilize housing provided by Viterbo. Most first year students stay in either Marian or Bonaventure Halls, with 320 expected to stay there between them in 2022-23.
Move in day is more than just a singular event. Matt Jurvelin, the Assistant Dean of Student Community, says it serves as phase one of the orientation process.
“That’s a big part of what we do," Jurvelin said. "Starting today with move in and then we move into our orientation process. We’ve got Service Saturday this Saturday where we get out into the community and start showing our commitment to service rolling all the way through Sunday. Starting today, our orientation program is to engage our students with what we are going to get into.”
Students tell News 19 that they are excited to get their adult lives started while others are nervous of what's ahead without their families by their side.
Sophomore resident assistant Tessa Arenz felt this last year and has advice for students joining the university.
“At least for me when I moved in last year, it was hard to say goodbye to my parents," Arenz said. "I imagine that could be something challenging for the freshmen. I would say get involved. Meet as many people as you can. Go to things that the university has to offer. There’s a lot of great people here. La Crosse is a beautiful town so enjoy it as much as you can.”
Marian and Bonaventure Halls are near the Student Union and cafeteria. They also give students Wi-Fi access, cable TV, recreation areas and laundry facilities to help make the transition to college simpler.