Viterbo students are back in class

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Classes are underway at Viterbo University.
The enrollment this fall is about 2,200 students. Approximately 1,300 are undergraduates and 900 are attending as graduate students.
2023 opens with 262 freshmen this fall with 77 transfer students.
Through a welcome conversation with parents and students, Viterbo President Rick Trietley said, “We are very excited for the start of the school year. It is a competitive time in the field of higher education, but Viterbo University is very well positioned for the future.”
Most of the students are from Wisconsin and Minnesota according to the university.
