Viterbo University announces new partnership with Regis Catholic School

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo University and Regis Catholic School in Eau Claire announced a partnership that allows high school students at Regis to take college classes online through Viterbo that count for both college and high school credit.
"A couple of years ago after speaking with the bishop of La Crosse, Bishop Callahan, we decided that we will pursue partnership agreements with all of the diocesan high schools. We started last year with Aquinas and I'm pleased to announce we have just signed an agreement with Regis high school in Eau Claire," Viterbo President Rick Trietley said.
Regis Catholic Schools President Paul Pedersen said, "I was very excited to be approached by Viterbo with the partnership. We first learned about this partnership that they have with Aquinas that sounded very attractive at the time and when we sat down and started exploring what that would look like. Again, it's many more options that we are allowed to afford out students for dual credits, faith-filled credits and we are very excited about this partnership."
Students at Regis will be able to take any classes that Viterbo offers as long as they meet the requirements for the class.