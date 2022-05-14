Viterbo University celebrates with friends and family the graduating class of 2022

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Viterbo University celebrated hundreds of graduating students during its 83rd spring commencement.
After various events through the past week, students crossed the stage and into the next chapter of their lives.
Chyla Nation is one of hundreds who graduated on Saturday; she graduated with a masters of arts in education.
She felt that Viterbo prepared her for what next but she couldn't do it without her support systems.
"It has been really really hard," Nation explained. "Some long nights but I persevered through it all and being disciplined, here I am today.
Though she said that her educational journey was long, it's not done yet as she plans to get her license to become a principal.
"Leadership is necessary and then also working with high school students," Nation said. "I want to be that principal that's more hands-on, that's more involved with the students and to be able to give back to the community."