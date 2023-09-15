 Skip to main content
Viterbo University hosts concussion symposium with health experts

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo University hosted a concussion symposium on Friday to educate people on what a concussion is and how serious it can be. 

A panel of speakers from Mayo Clinic Health System spoke on a number of topics such as how concussions happen, what can happen over time after repeated hits to the head, concussion treatments, and recovery options.

One expert at the symposium said it is important for both athletes and non-athletes to understand the symptoms of a concussion.

"It really can kind of vary depending on the athlete, on severity of the concussion," Dr. Andrew Jagim explained. "But certainly dizziness, loss of memory, problems concentrating, vomiting and certainly loss of consciousness would be kind of the most obvious indicator of that."

Dr. Jagim said if you do become concussed, avoid whatever activity that caused the head injury, keep activity to a minimum and give your brain a chance to rest.

