Viterbo welcomes new students on move in day

LA CROSSE Wis. (WXOW) - Thursday was move in day at Viterbo University for freshmen and sophomores.
Viterbo will have many new faces on campus this year.
Hannah Dickman, Area Coordinator for Viterbo Residence Halls said that campus is expecting a large incoming class.
"We have for new students total we have around 360 this year so we're real excited it's a good class,” she said. “And that's just our first years and transfers so that's a pretty good number...one of our biggest classes."
One of the parents of a student moving in says it will be different without her daughter at home.
"I was blubbering for an entire week,” said Kristen Hathman, a parent of a Freshman student at Viterbo. “I am sad but excited and ready for her to go and not ready for her to go but knowing she'll do fantastic."
150 student helpers unloaded vehicles for the incoming students as well as staff members.
Classes begin next Monday, August 28.