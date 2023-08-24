 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values near 105.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe,
Juneau and Adams Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Viterbo welcomes new students on move in day

  • Updated
  • 0
mOVE IN DAY

LA CROSSE Wis. (WXOW) - Thursday was move in day at Viterbo University for freshmen and sophomores.

MOVE IN DAY PICTURE VITERBO

Viterbo will have many new faces on campus this year.

Hannah Dickman, Area Coordinator for Viterbo Residence Halls said that campus is expecting a large incoming class.

"We have for new students total we have around 360 this year so we're real excited it's a good class,” she said. “And that's just our first years and transfers so that's a pretty good number...one of our biggest classes."

V HAWK

One of the parents of a student moving in says it will be different without her daughter at home.

"I was blubbering for an entire week,” said Kristen Hathman, a parent of a Freshman student at Viterbo. “I am sad but excited and ready for her to go and not ready for her to go but knowing she'll do fantastic."

150 student helpers unloaded vehicles for the incoming students as well as staff members.

Classes begin next Monday, August 28.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Recommended for you