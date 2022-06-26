Volunteer efforts running high ahead of Riverfest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Thursday is the official start of Riverfest La Crosse, but volunteers are still in the process of setting up for the five day event.
Live music, shows, food and more will be available to those in attendance. Virtually all the positions of the event staff is filled by volunteers, with exceptions being food truck vendors.
Media Director Nick Bjerke says that even the top executives of Riverfest take pride in the volunteer effort.
"We're always looking for volunteers," Bjerke said. "We have hundreds that come down. Our entire board is a volunteer staff. We also have many public service groups and different groups that come in that also help us with set up and tear down."
Bjerke says that those hundreds of volunteers is similar to year's past.