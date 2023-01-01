Volunteers at work tearing down Rotary Lights

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A holiday favorite in La Crosse is now saying goodbye until next year.
Rotary Lights attracted countless visitors during its 2022 iteration. Sunday saw several volunteers help out with the tear down effort at Riverside Park.
The majority of the volunteers represent a local group or organization. Some have helped out for decades while others are volunteering for the first time ever, including members of Bluffs Community Church who are fully aware of how much the festival means to the locals.
"This is such a blessing to the community," Esther Kindle said. "So many people are impacted by this event. So many people come from all over to see the lights and it just makes sense to want to be a part of it and help out in any way we can. So we can continue doing it for years to come."
One of the youngest volunteers was nine years old, helping out for the second year in a row alongside her mom and grandmother.