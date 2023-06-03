Volunteers help make a difference at 30th annual River Clean Up

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Around 350 volunteers registered for the 30th annual River Clean Up Saturday morning.
Volunteers pulled many items from the Mississippi River including tires, plastic barrels and metal.
Volunteers walked along the river or drove their personal boats to collect garbage.
River Clean Up Committee Co-Chair, Russell Wilson, said that over the years the efforts have collected more than 750,000 pounds of garbage.
To put that into perspective, Wilson said that if the plastic barrels were to be stacked it would run a length of nearly three miles long.
Organizers said the clean up effort is more than just beautifying the river it also impacts the entire region.
La Crosse Fire Lt. Jordan Shackleton said the river is a valuable resource to the area and should be protected.
"This event is really good for us to get out here really try and motivate people to get involved. We had a really good turnout with our volunteers this year and makes a big difference," Shackleton said.
Sponsors of the even provided door prizes and lunch for volunteers after the clean up.