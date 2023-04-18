 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton,
Allamakee and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the Viterbo
Sports Complex.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 PM CDT Tuesday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2
feet Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
Volunteers lend a hand to protect Fountain City from flood

  • Updated
  • 0

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WXOW) - According to the National Weather Service the Mississippi River at Winona is at 16 feet as of Tuesday and expected to rise. North of Winona, on the Wisconsin side of the Mississippi, Fountain City is preparing for the worst.

Shovel

Beginning at eight Tuesday morning, dozens of volunteers began filling sandbags. They ranged from residents of Fountain City to those from neighboring communities.

Mayor Gwen Katula said this is the first time the city has deployed Hesco Barriers that stretch roughly 600 feet down South Shore Drive. The sandbags are going between the barriers and the river. 

Barricade

"The flood predictions now if there were no sandbagging you would likely see Highway 35 closed which means big detours. And if there were no sandbagging our residents and business owners could be underwater," Katula said.

Fountain City resident Charity Steer said in emergency situations that effect the city, it feels good to do her part.

Sand bag

"We should all do our part as community members to help each other out," Steer said. "I work within the community, too, so it looks good either way to help everyone out."

Many of the heavy machinery used were donated by area businesses.

Katula said the best way to get involved to help secure Fountain City is to check their website for volunteer postings.

