Volunteers lend a hand to protect Fountain City from flood

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WXOW) - According to the National Weather Service the Mississippi River at Winona is at 16 feet as of Tuesday and expected to rise. North of Winona, on the Wisconsin side of the Mississippi, Fountain City is preparing for the worst.
Beginning at eight Tuesday morning, dozens of volunteers began filling sandbags. They ranged from residents of Fountain City to those from neighboring communities.
Mayor Gwen Katula said this is the first time the city has deployed Hesco Barriers that stretch roughly 600 feet down South Shore Drive. The sandbags are going between the barriers and the river.
"The flood predictions now if there were no sandbagging you would likely see Highway 35 closed which means big detours. And if there were no sandbagging our residents and business owners could be underwater," Katula said.
Fountain City resident Charity Steer said in emergency situations that effect the city, it feels good to do her part.
"We should all do our part as community members to help each other out," Steer said. "I work within the community, too, so it looks good either way to help everyone out."
Many of the heavy machinery used were donated by area businesses.
Katula said the best way to get involved to help secure Fountain City is to check their website for volunteer postings.