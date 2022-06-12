Volunteers make Kane St. Community Garden thrive

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Kane Street Community Garden produces around 30,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables annually, all for free to the community.
Tomatoes, onions, grapes, garlic and more are among what's available to people who have signed up to receive organic groceries. Volunteers come out and help regularly. Coordinator of the three acre property, Kelli Doughman, says they have around 20 people who assist in growing and maintaining the crops. That results in around 2,500 volunteer days a year, which the place is grateful for.
“We absolutely value every hour that anybody comes and puts in," said Doughman. "Sometimes people are only able to do half an hour and that’s totally fine. We will take as much help as we can get because that is really what the garden runs on.”
Among the volunteers, Bill Powell says that all sides come together for the harvesting of crops.
“You see all walks of life," Powell said. "You see the wealthy. You see the varied poor people that don’t have anything. What a glorious thing to be able to see them go through the line, get the vegetables and enjoy the fellowship. Just have a wonderful time.”
Starting in July, Kane Street Community Garden volunteers will disperse produce on Mondays and Thursdays starting at 5 p.m. and Saturdays starting at noon.