Volunteers needed for Neighbors Day 2023

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

.Warm temperatures this week have melted much of the regional
snowpack. This snowmelt is routing into the Mississippi River. Rain
this weekend is expected to further increase river flows. This
additional rainfall and upstream inflow has increased the expected
crest at La Crosse between 14 to 15.5 feet around April 21st to 23rd.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Goose Island Park begins to flood. Water
also begins to enter Lueth Park from the La Crosse River Marsh.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 9.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday morning and continue rising to 14.7 feet Friday
morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today over Portions of Central
and West-Central Wisconsin...

.Unseasonably warm, dry and breezy conditions will continue to
lead to critical fire weather conditions today across portions of
west-central into central Wisconsin. Very dry fine fuels will
promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets
started, making it difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF WEST-
CENTRAL INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from
11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau and Adams.

* TIMING...From 11 am through 8 pm today.

* WINDS...South around 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Volunteers needed for Neighbors Day 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
neighbor one

A group of Viterbo University seniors taking part in Neighbors Day 2022.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - There are many elderly and disabled homeowners in need of assistance with getting their yards in shape for the coming year. 

A local event is coming up to help people with the yardwork. 

Habitat for Humanity is helping organize Neighbor's Day on Saturday, April 22. It runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Myrick Park Center. Tools, materials, and free breakfast and lunch are provided for volunteers. 

This year, more than 200 residents have asked for some help. “Every year, we see more and more households reaching out for assistance,” says Kahya Fox, Executive Director. “With more families in need, we are asking our community members to consider joining us to help.” 

Volunteers could provide manpower to rake leaves, trim shrubs, turn gardens, or wash windows for their neighbors. 

They do ask that volunteers sign up. To do so, you can go to: http://www.habitatlacrosse.org/neighbors-day/