Volunteers needed for Neighbors Day 2023

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - There are many elderly and disabled homeowners in need of assistance with getting their yards in shape for the coming year.
A local event is coming up to help people with the yardwork.
Habitat for Humanity is helping organize Neighbor's Day on Saturday, April 22. It runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Myrick Park Center. Tools, materials, and free breakfast and lunch are provided for volunteers.
This year, more than 200 residents have asked for some help. “Every year, we see more and more households reaching out for assistance,” says Kahya Fox, Executive Director. “With more families in need, we are asking our community members to consider joining us to help.”
Volunteers could provide manpower to rake leaves, trim shrubs, turn gardens, or wash windows for their neighbors.
They do ask that volunteers sign up. To do so, you can go to: http://www.habitatlacrosse.org/neighbors-day/