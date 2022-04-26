Volunteers prepare for the 42nd annual Nursing Scholarship Geranium Sale

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary will host the Nursing Scholarship Geranium Sale on Wednesday and Thursday. The proceeds will go towards Nursing Scholarships at Western Technical Collage and Viterbo University.
All the flowers came in on Tuesday and volunteers helped organize them all for the sale.
"It's very much help as much as we can for everyone that needs it," President of the Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary Joan Weissenberger said. "So, they can continue becoming a nurse or in the nursing field of some sort through their scholarships."
The sale runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday April 27th and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday April 28th at 11th and Ferry St. in La Crosse.