Volunteers prepare Kids Coulee for another year of fun

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Members La Crosse’s Downtown Rotary joined by friends, family and volunteers used a sunny but cool Saturday morning for the annual cleaning of Kids Coulee in Myrick Park.
Each year the Downtown Rotary rustles up help to clean, repair and do general maintenance on the unique and very popular local facility.
Gabe “Domingo” Kattchee said he volunteered to help thanks to some friends.
“My friends told me that they were coming to the park to pick up some woodchips and spread them out for the kids,” Kattchee said. “I thought I would come and help out.”
Kids Coulee is one of the most popular playgrounds in the city.
It was built almost 30 years ago by the Downtown Rotary. Members said the club has committed itself to making sure the facility is prepared for another summer of fun and creativity.
Kattchee said he remembered playing on Kids Coulee and wanted to make sure it was ready for today’s kids to also enjoy.
“I played here as a kid and it was very fun because of the tunnels in the park,” Kattchee said.