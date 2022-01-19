 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.

* WHERE...Western Wisconsin, northeastern Iowa, and southeastern
Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Vote for "Betty Whiteout' or one of 49 others-MnDOT 'Name A Snowplow' Contest underway

  • Updated
  • 0
MnDOT snowplow.png

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - It's time to name a snowplow again this winter. 

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is once again holding a "Name a Snowplow" contest. 

In December, MnDOT received nearly 11,000 different potential names for the snowplows that clear the roads across the state. 

They've narrowed down the list to 50 finalists for the public to vote on starting Wednesday. According to a release from MnDOT, they considered "creativity, uniqueness, frequency of submissions, Minnesota-specific ideas, and names that would be easily identifiable and understandable to broad audiences."

They did point out that while most of the finalists are new for 2022, there are some runners-up from the 2021 list. 

Among the choices are the "Betty Whiteout" mentioned in the title of the story, "Coldy Gopher", "Minnesnowta", "Scoop Dogg", "Ctrl Salt Delete", "L'Plow du Nord", "Timbrrrwolf", and "Sir Plows-a-Lot". 

Voters can choose up to eight names. 

Follow the link here to vote.

In early February, MnDOT will announce the winners and locations of where each plow operates-one plow for each of the state's transportation districts. 

Tags

Recommended for you