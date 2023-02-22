 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Period of Heavier Accumulations through Late Afternoon...

.At mid-afternoon, radar continues to show widespread
precipitation occurring across the region, with the heaviest
rates seen so far today. Freezing rain, sleet and snow was seen in
northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, with around a tenth of an
inch of ice accumulation. Mainly snow, occasionally mixing with
sleet, is found around the Interstate 90 corridor with 4 to 8
inches received thus far. All snow is found further north of
Interstate 90. Winds are gusting from 30 to 35 mph causing some
drifting, especially on ridgetops and higher terrain.

Though the afternoon commute, expect accumulating ice and snow to
continue with gusty winds. Travel continues to deteriorate.

There will be a period of freezing drizzle near or south of
Interstate 90 during the evening and into the overnight, reducing
the snow accumulations. Light ice accumulations are expected. Snow
will continue north of I-90. Another period of heavier snow will
occur before sunrise west and north of La Crosse.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and drifting snow, occasionally mixing with sleet
or freezing drizzle. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Voter turnout in La Crosse County higher than statewide results

  • Updated
  • 0
Voting-outside polling place-La Crosse.jpg

Turnout for Tuesday's races in La Crosse County was a bit higher than what happened across the state.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Turnout for Tuesday's races in La Crosse County was a bit higher than what happened across the state. 

La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said that final turnout was at 24.25 percent. 

That means that 17,581 of the county's 72,491 voters cast ballots in Tuesday's elections. 

In an email to WXOW, Dankmeyer said that she wasn't sure if it was the Supreme Court race or if people were looking for referendum questions that will appear instead on the April ballot.  

------------------------------------------------------------------------

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — About 20% of the state’s voting-age population cast ballots in the Wisconsin Supreme Court primary, state elections officials said Thursday.

The Wisconsin Elections Commissions announced Wednesday that unofficial results show voters cast at least 960,477 ballots in Tuesday's primary. That translates to 20.5% of the 2022 voting age population of 4,676,183 people as counted by the state Department of Administration.

The turnout was among the highest for a spring primary election with a state Supreme Court contest in recent years. About 16% of the voting age population cast ballots in 2020; about 12% cast ballots in 2018; and about 13% cast ballots in 2016, according to the elections commission.

