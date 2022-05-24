Voters narrow choices in Minnesota Congressional race today

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The polls are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening as voters in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District decide who moves on to the August special election.
Tuesday's race narrows the number of candidates looking to serve the remaining term of the late Jim Hagedorn, who passed away in February. Those who advance on Tuesday move to a special general election on August 9.
A total of 20 candidates are on the ballot. After today, four candidates are forwarded to the August ballot. Ten Republicans are listed, along with eight Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidates, and one each from the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party and the Legal Marijuana Now Party.
The winner of that race will serve the remainder of Hagedorn's term of office which expires in January 2023.
If whoever wins in August would like to continue to serve, they would have to turn around and begin another campaign for the November election which would determine who would represent the 1st District as Congressman for the next two years.
The November race would be open to any candidate who wishes to run.
WXOW plans to have election results of today's primaries for viewers online here on WXOW.com and on our WXOW News App. We'll also have results and reaction tonight on the 10 pm Report.