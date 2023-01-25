Voting now open for MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - The voting is now open for the Minnesota Department of Transportation's annual 'Name a Snowplow' contest.
Similar to past contests, the top eight winning names will get assigned to new snowplows or one snowplow for each of the MnDOT districts in the state.
Voting is open through February 3. Voters can only vote once but choose up to eight of their favorites when they cast their ballot.
Music is a theme for many of the entries this year. The include Alice Scooper, Bobsled Dylan, Melton John, Sleetwood Mac and Taylor Drift.
Click here to see all the finalists and cast your vote.
According to a release from MnDOT, they received more than 10,000 entries in December. They then narrowed down the list to the top 60 finalists that people could vote on.
Later in February, MnDOT plans to announce the eight winners and where those plows are located.