WAFCC Celebrating Work Done by St. Clare's Health Mission

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Representatives from a statewide free clinic group checking in on Wednesday at La Crosse's St. Clare Health Mission.
Members of the Wisconsin Association of Free Charitable Clinics were there to celebrate the work being done to care for the uninsured locally and to get places like St. Clare up to speed on new support developments.
"We have been able to do a lot this year for the free and charitable clinics that we are a part of one of them is being able to add $775,000 to the annual budget right now we went from 1.5 million to 2.25 million to be able to give their free and charitable clinics opportunity to fund new clinics, fund new programs, fund their sites," said Connor Doppler then Manager at WAFCC.
The St. Claire Health Mission is a free medical clinic on Ferry Street near the Mayo Clinic campus.