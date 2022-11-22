WAFER Food Pantry gearing up for Thanksgiving rush

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As families prepare for holiday feasts, one organization is helping them put food on the table.
WAFER Food Pantry Executive Director Erin Waldhart says that so many people are requesting assistance that cars are lined up around the building at times. She says the facility signs up 50-80 new families each month.
Waldhart says the largest requests are cranberries, stuffing and turkeys. Even though donations are down from WAFER's private and retail partners, Waldhart says one person helped out in a major way.
"We did get a really nice donation last week from a veteran," Waldhart said. "She brought in an enormous amount of turkeys. I don't know how she got them all in her car. She just wanted to pass on the love to others in the community. She shares that she has lost a number of family and friends in the last year and chose this as a way to honor them."
WAFER will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Waldhart adds that the new WAFER location at Gillette and George Streets will open sometime in the spring.