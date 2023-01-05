WAFER Food Pantry offering one time food distribution event on Jan. 7

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- On January 7, WAFER Food Pantry in La Crosse has a special one time food distribution event.
Anyone who is in need of food is invited to the drive through event at 403 Causeway Boulevard in La Crosse.
WAFER Executive Director Erin Waldhart encourages those to follow their suggested drive through route to respect other traffic.
"We would prefer if people take the route from Car Street to Milwaukee Street to Causeway Boulevard," Waldhart said. "That would help with the in and out of our parking lot and the street that our building sits on just so that we aren't creating any cross traffic conflict."
The event is first come first served basis. It begins at 10:00 a.m. and runs until noon.