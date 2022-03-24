 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO LATE SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

WAFER Food Pantry setting up new location

  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - WAFER Food Pantry helps people in the La Crosse area battle hunger, and a north side neighborhood can expect no different.

After looking to add a location for around a decade, WAFER's board of directors decided on a location at the corner of Gillette and George streets. Their new home is still undergoing renovations, but that didn't stop the organization from sending its mobile food pantry to the site on Thursday afternoon to give the neighborhood the food they need to stay nourished.

Executive Director Erin Waldhart says this location matched what they wanted on the city's north side.

"We need a facility that's going to meet our space needs and also the needs of the population that we serve," Walhart said. "We wanted to be in a neighborhood instead of an industrial park feel. We're really excited that we're going to the north side. To be within a neighborhood and serve our neighbors and be part of the neighborhood."

Walhart adds that the building is also not in a spot with a high risk of flooding, something that other locations have had to deal with.

