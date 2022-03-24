WAFER Food Pantry setting up new location

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - WAFER Food Pantry helps people in the La Crosse area battle hunger, and a north side neighborhood can expect no different.
After looking to add a location for around a decade, WAFER's board of directors decided on a location at the corner of Gillette and George streets. Their new home is still undergoing renovations, but that didn't stop the organization from sending its mobile food pantry to the site on Thursday afternoon to give the neighborhood the food they need to stay nourished.
Executive Director Erin Waldhart says this location matched what they wanted on the city's north side.
"We need a facility that's going to meet our space needs and also the needs of the population that we serve," Walhart said. "We wanted to be in a neighborhood instead of an industrial park feel. We're really excited that we're going to the north side. To be within a neighborhood and serve our neighbors and be part of the neighborhood."
Walhart adds that the building is also not in a spot with a high risk of flooding, something that other locations have had to deal with.