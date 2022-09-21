WAFER gets $50,000 from Gundersen

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System presented WAFER Food Pantry with a check for $50,000 on Wednesday.
The money will be used to help refurbish WAFER's new location on the north side of La Crosse.
"This donation really supports the intentions of the project in that we want to provide a space that is welcoming and open for the patrons that are shopping there an environment that is empowering and encouraging and provides a space that people can be served in a dignified way." said Erin Waldhart the Executive Director of WAFER.
WAFER serves all of La crosse County as well as La Crescent, Minnesota. They provide for about 1,300 families a month.