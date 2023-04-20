WAFER helps preserve mural from previous building owners in new pantry location

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The WAFER Food Panty is working to help preserve a piece of history inside their new building on Gillette Street in La Crosse.
During deconstruction WAFER uncovered a wall that holds a mural of the previous building logo of the Birnbaum's Super Market.
The wall will stay in the new pantry and the paint fully restored.
Kim Laow is a special artist who is assisting with the restoration. The work has special meaning to her as she's a member of the Birnbaum family.
"I think it's neat that they considered keeping this as a little piece of the North Side," Laow said. "I've talked to a lot of people and they remember my grandpa and my grandma and my dad and aunts and uncles who worked here. They remember the family very well so now I get to be a part of it."
The mural is expected to be complete by early next week. The pantry is on track to open to the public by the end of May.