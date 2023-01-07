WAFER holds pop up drive-thru event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- After a surplus of donations WAFER Food Pantry received in the past year, the pantry held an extra one time pop up drive-thru food distribution event Saturday.
WAFER Mobile Food Pantry Manager Tony Meyers said vehicles wrapped four blocks as families waited to receive produce, bakery items, beverages and more from the pantry.
In the past year the pantry has seen between 300 to 400 more families per month than in 2021 so the surplus came as a pleasant surprise.
Meyers said the pop-up event is a chance to help serve people who are just struggling to get by.
"Just help the hunger issue that's the main thing we have had a lot of people walking as well today in fact they were the first in line here standing out in the cold as we were setting up," Meyers said. "It's important that we give back to the community and thank all of our donors that we have out there."
Meyers said they were expecting to serve more than 200 vehicles, some of which contain more than one family.
To find out more on how to register for WAFER Food Pantry Services on a regular basis click here.