WAFER updates community on developing Northside Market

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wednesday morning WAFER Food Pantry staff provided an update to the community on renovating the Northside Market location during the organization's fundraising campaign event.
WAFER Executive Director Erin Waldhart spoke about upcoming plans for the new facility.
She said one side of the facility will bring equipment suitable for a warehouse environment to require less manpower. And the other to have an open brighter space with windows for a brighter shopping experience.
"The environment is going to be beautiful and welcoming open light," Waldhart said. "It's going to be more conducive to a typical shopping experience."
Last month, WAFER served about 1,800 food packages and they said that number continues to grow.
At the fundraising campaign WAFER called on the community to help reach its goal of $3.6 million. The organization roughly has a third of the money raised already.
WAFER officials hope to have the new facility running sometime this coming spring.