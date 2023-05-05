 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Friday was 13.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.7 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Walensky leaving post as CDC director

  • Updated
  • 0
Walensky leaving post as CDC director

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is leaving her government post, the agency and President Joe Biden announced on May 5.

 Stefani Reynolds/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is leaving her government post, the agency and President Joe Biden announced Friday.

Walensky's last day on the job will be June 30, according to an email sent to CDC employees Friday, which was shared with CNN.

In a statement, Biden thanked Walensky for leading "a complex organization on the frontlines of a once-in-a-generation pandemic with honesty and integrity" and wished her well in her next chapter.

"Dr. Walensky leaves CDC a stronger institution, better positioned to confront health threats and protect Americans. We have all benefited from her service and dedication to public health, and I wish her the best in her next chapter," Biden said.

Walensky said in a letter to Biden made public by the CDC that the agency "saved and improved lives and protected the country and the world from the greatest infectious disease threat we have seen in over 100 years."

"The end of the COVID-19 public health emergency marks a tremendous transition for our country, for public health, and in my tenure as CDC Director," Walensky wrote. "I took on this role, at your request, with the goal of leaving behind the dark days of the pandemic and moving CDC -- and public health -- forward into a much better and more trusted place."

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you