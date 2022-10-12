"Walk and Roll to School Day" in La Crescent

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Wednesday morning in La Crescent, students and volunteers got up early for the annual "Walk and Roll to School Day."
Those participating were encouraged to engage in an active lifestyle by either walking or riding their bike to class.
Those acting as chaperones included city council members, police officers and the town's mayor.
Council member Teresa O'Donnell-Ebner led the group starting at the base of the new pedestrian bridge and says that physical activity can help make children more attentive in class. Serving as an event volunteer for years, she says it's a reminder of her past.
"We really do want to try to encourage people to have a healthy lifestyle," O'Donnell-Ebner said. "And walking to school, many of us growing up, that's how we got to school. We are a small enough community that we have routes that work well for this."
Other starting points across town included the La Crescent Community Arena.