Walk MS draws volunteers trying to help

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – In almost every case, the people who participate in the annual Walk MS do so because they are, in some way, touched by the debilitating illness.
The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 92 percent of all walkers have such a connection. Those walkers, the Society says, play a crucial role in raising awareness of the disease.
One of those walkers is Duane Barker who walked for a member of his extended family who was recently diagnosed and now the disease has become personal.
“Everybody got together to pull for someone who can’t pull for themselves as much,” Barker said. “Eventually this disease is going to take them. We’re trying to prevent that.”
Walking with the team called Kell Bell’s 6 Pack, Barker said he would like to see more people get involved even if they have not been directly touched by MS.
“I don’t want anyone to have to experience something like this,” he said. “But I want you to listen with your heart because if you listen with your heart it will tell you what to do. This is all heart.”
The annual walk took off from the La Crosse Center on a sunny, but somewhat cool Saturday morning. The walkers then made their way down the street to Riverside Park, where they looped around and came back to the La Crosse Center for a gathering.
Among the crowd were families, young couples, groups of employees, young and old, some pushing strollers and others helping people with disabilities make the walk.
There were pockets of walkers with matching shirts offering their support for someone battling MS.
Others wore colorful hats or other costumes to make what could be an otherwise somber event a little brighter.
To date, Walk MS participants, volunteers and donors have raised over $1 billion to stop MS, according to the National MS Society.