Walk MS raising funds and awareness

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Bright orange shirts and headbands could be seen in downtown La Crosse Saturday, all part of the annual Walk MS event. In it's 25th year, Walk MS raises funds and attention for multiple sclerosis. 

ms one

Team Walk-A-Mole came out in full force, walking for and with Samantha Segovia.

"It's been a long battle," said Samanth Segovia who was diagnosed back in 2012. "Just knowing that I've got people who stand behind me and love me through everything...it's amazing."

MS Two

Teams and individuals of all ages were out Saturday to take part in Walk MS.

Segovia had a full crew of supporters, calling themselves Team Walk-A-Mole. 

MS Three

It was a sea of orange shirts in downtown La Crosse on Saturday morning, as Walk MS participants took either a one or three mile route.

Participants could choose either a one mile or three mile route to walk. The event is the largest for raising money and awareness for the national MS society. You can find out more here.

