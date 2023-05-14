Walk MS raising funds and awareness

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Bright orange shirts and headbands could be seen in downtown La Crosse Saturday, all part of the annual Walk MS event. In it's 25th year, Walk MS raises funds and attention for multiple sclerosis.
"It's been a long battle," said Samanth Segovia who was diagnosed back in 2012. "Just knowing that I've got people who stand behind me and love me through everything...it's amazing."
Segovia had a full crew of supporters, calling themselves Team Walk-A-Mole.
Participants could choose either a one mile or three mile route to walk. The event is the largest for raising money and awareness for the national MS society. You can find out more here.