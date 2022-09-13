Walz authorizes disaster assistance for Houston County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is providing disaster assistance for Houston and 12 other counties that had damage done by storms in June and July.
A weak tornado touched down north of Houston as part of a storm system that moved through Houston County on July 23.
At least one barn, trees, and crops were damaged in the storm.
Renville County also experienced storm damage that same day.
The governor's authorization also included 11 counties that suffered damage from strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding between June 20-24.
“Minnesota’s emergency management team has been hard at work meeting with local teams to assess damage due to several severe weather events in recent months,” said Governor Walz. “The State of Minnesota is committed to supporting the communities in these counties as they recover from severe weather events.”
The state's Department of Public Safety division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are continuing to work with the affected counties regarding assistance according to the Governor's Office.
Dollar figures weren't released by his office.