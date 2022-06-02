Walz discusses trade with Finnish ambassador

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Minnesota is home to U.S. operations of multiple Finnish companies, including Uponor, UPM and Trustmary. Top exported products include electrical equipment, mineral fuels, oils, vehicles, and machinery. On Wednesday, June 1, Governor Tim Walz met with Finland’s Consul General and Ambassador Mika Koskinen to discuss business and economic opportunities between Minnesota and Finland.
The visit from the Finnish delegation follows the Governor’s prior trade mission to Finland to increase partnership between the two economies.
“I was honored to welcome Ambassador Koskinen to Minnesota and build on the economic partnership we established during our trade mission to Finland in November,” said Governor Walz.
The meeting also included leadership from Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development and Department of Agriculture, Ministerial Advisor, Food Department/Food Safety Unit at the Finnish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, and representatives from the Embassy of Finland in Washington, D.C.
According to the Governor’s office, Minnesota’s global exports of goods were valued at almost $24 billion in 2021, up 17% since 2020. During the meeting, Minnesota and Finland signed a joint Letter of Understanding which focuses on increasing cooperation in research and development of sustainable technologies to mitigate climate change, promote environmental remediation and advance green sustainable growth.
Governor Walz said these “shared interests” will help to “expand economic opportunities, improve health, and increase environmental sustainability.” After the meeting, the Governor and Ambassador Koskinen joined a reception with the visiting delegation of Finnish businesses and the Minnesota delegates from the Governor’s trade mission.
Finland and Minnesota also possess innovative health care sectors that boast strong exports. A delegation from Health Capital Helsinki visited Minnesota in May to meet with medical technology and health system leaders to further the cooperation and exchanges in the health field.
Uponor North America was awarded the Governor’s International Trade Award for Foreign Direct Investment in 2019. All Uponor’s North American manufacturing operations are located in Minnesota. They make products for heating, cooling, and water delivery systems.