Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...High Impact Winter Storm Expected...

.A major winter storm will impact the region Wednesday night into
Saturday. The storm is expected to produce heavy snow Wednesday
night into Thursday morning before strong northwest winds develop
Thursday through Saturday. The strongest winds will be Thursday
night through Friday, with gusts as high as 45 mph and life-
threatening wind chills as cold as 40 below zero. Blizzard
conditions are possible, especially west of the Mississippi River
Thursday night through Friday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected Wednesday night. Blowing and drifting
snow expected Thursday through Friday. Total snow accumulations
of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will
impact holiday travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches and cause power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Life-threatening wind chills are expected
Thursday through Saturday, dropping as low as 40 below zero
Thursday night through Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid travel if possible. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Warm meals for unsheltered population

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- What I Need Now (WINN), a local non-profit, spent Tuesday afternoon at Houska Park, providing warm meals to the unsheltered population in the park. 

Part of the non-profit's mission is "caring for the unsheltered neighbors in the Coulee Region with empathy, compassion and understanding."

The organization and its volunteers prepared enough meals to serve around 50 people. It included the main protein filled dish, granola bars, pastries and beverages. 

Founder and executive director of WINN, Sue Graf said there was no question whether or not to do these acts of kindness. 

"I think every human being deserves some basic things. I think people deserve better but until we can do better with housing," Graf said. "People deserve to be cared for with hot food and warm clothing as best as we can help people."

They also provide warm winter clothes, personal hygiene products and other basic things they might need. 

According to Graf, the non-profit visits with the unsheltered population around four to fives times a week. 

WINN runs off the kindness of others, accepting donations in the form of money or items that the unsheltered population might need. 

