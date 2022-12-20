Warm meals for unsheltered population

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- What I Need Now (WINN), a local non-profit, spent Tuesday afternoon at Houska Park, providing warm meals to the unsheltered population in the park.
Part of the non-profit's mission is "caring for the unsheltered neighbors in the Coulee Region with empathy, compassion and understanding."
The organization and its volunteers prepared enough meals to serve around 50 people. It included the main protein filled dish, granola bars, pastries and beverages.
Founder and executive director of WINN, Sue Graf said there was no question whether or not to do these acts of kindness.
"I think every human being deserves some basic things. I think people deserve better but until we can do better with housing," Graf said. "People deserve to be cared for with hot food and warm clothing as best as we can help people."
They also provide warm winter clothes, personal hygiene products and other basic things they might need.
According to Graf, the non-profit visits with the unsheltered population around four to fives times a week.
WINN runs off the kindness of others, accepting donations in the form of money or items that the unsheltered population might need.