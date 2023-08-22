 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Excessive
Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
up to 100 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT
Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Warm Temperatures

  • Updated
  • 0
beach

With temperatures peaking out in the 90’s and heat indices in the low to mid 100’s, places around La Crosse are feeling the heat.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With temperatures peaking out in the 90’s and heat indices in the low to mid 100’s, places around La Crosse are feeling the heat.

Pettibone Beach, one of the places in La Crosse that is normally packed on a summer day was anything but a hot spot.

“It’s very calm,” UW La Crosse Student Maxwell Koltun said. “There’s almost not a single speaker on the beach. It’s still fun and were still out here getting some color.”

beach 2

These extreme summer temperatures have led to some people having adjusted work schedules or have altered there working environment for the next couple of days.

“I was supposed to work outside tonight and now I don’t work. So now I’ll be inside in the cold that will be very nice for this afternoon,” Liberty Christianson, who is a UW La Crosse student and beach goer said.

For some out and about in the heat, they are unaffected by it.

“I am doing great. Just drink plenty of water,” La Crescent resident Robin Sneath said. “I always walk down here or Pettibone. There is a nice breeze it’s not bad at all really.”

Because of the heat, another place that usually sees a line out the door is seeing a slow trickle according to Remington Stark, Shift Lead at The Pearl.

ice cream

“We’ve noticed with the weather people prefer to go when it’s more tolerable outside. So when it’s 90 degrees out people don’t really don’t want to come outside even to get ice cream. We’re actually a lot more busy when it’s kind of 70’s, 80’s."

ice cream 11

Excessive heat warnings remain in affect for portions of the Coulee Region until Wednesday night, while an excessive heat watch goes through Thursday evening.

