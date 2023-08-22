Warm Temperatures

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With temperatures peaking out in the 90’s and heat indices in the low to mid 100’s, places around La Crosse are feeling the heat.
Pettibone Beach, one of the places in La Crosse that is normally packed on a summer day was anything but a hot spot.
“It’s very calm,” UW La Crosse Student Maxwell Koltun said. “There’s almost not a single speaker on the beach. It’s still fun and were still out here getting some color.”
These extreme summer temperatures have led to some people having adjusted work schedules or have altered there working environment for the next couple of days.
“I was supposed to work outside tonight and now I don’t work. So now I’ll be inside in the cold that will be very nice for this afternoon,” Liberty Christianson, who is a UW La Crosse student and beach goer said.
For some out and about in the heat, they are unaffected by it.
“I am doing great. Just drink plenty of water,” La Crescent resident Robin Sneath said. “I always walk down here or Pettibone. There is a nice breeze it’s not bad at all really.”
Because of the heat, another place that usually sees a line out the door is seeing a slow trickle according to Remington Stark, Shift Lead at The Pearl.
“We’ve noticed with the weather people prefer to go when it’s more tolerable outside. So when it’s 90 degrees out people don’t really don’t want to come outside even to get ice cream. We’re actually a lot more busy when it’s kind of 70’s, 80’s."
Excessive heat warnings remain in affect for portions of the Coulee Region until Wednesday night, while an excessive heat watch goes through Thursday evening.