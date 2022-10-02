Warnings ahead of harvest season

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - As farmers prepare to harvest their corn and other crops, area experts urge caution for those working in what is considered a very dangerous profession.
Dr. Alecia Gende, an emergency department and sports medicine physician at Mayo Clinic Health System, says that she sees many farm-related injuries. They range from common sprains to ligament damage and even amputations.
She also says that the age of a farm worker plays a role in their chances of being involved with an accident while on the job.
“We have younger people that have a little more higher risk tolerance," Gende said. "They’re going to be skipping the last step. Maybe jumping down or trying to maneuver in a way that maybe isn’t the safest way to maneuver around equipment. With more experience or more older farmers, we would tend to see more chronic pain, chronic limitations in movements that might lead to an accident on the farm.”
Studies show that there are just over 2 million full time farm workers in the country. Around that same amount are hired as seasonal help every year.
Data also says that close to 900,000 people under the age of 20 live on a farm and more than half that number participate in some sort of work on those rural properties. In 2014, 266,000 youths were hired to help on farms.
Darin Von Rudin, a farmer from Westby, says that regular people are at risk too as heavy machinery can take up space on busy highways. He asks people be mindful of other farmers when out and about.
“Looking at harvest season, farmers are on the roads more during this time," Von Rudin said. "They’re equipment is going up and down the road. A lot of times, there might be a field row that goes to the left that the average citizen doesn’t realize is there. A lot of times, pulling the equipment we do we can’t see the vehicles behind us. Make sure the farmer sees you before you start to pass. That way if he is taking a left hand turn, they can see you and avoid that accident.”
Experts also advise farmers to stay rested and prioritize safety over getting a job done more efficiently.