WATCH: Buildings demolished at retired Genoa power plant

LA CROSSE (WXOW) -- Several buildings were demolished Thursday as part of the dismantling activities of a retired power plant station near Genoa.
According to Dairyland Power Cooperative, three coal-fired support buildings were demolished in planned explosions at the company's Genoa Station #3 just south of the village on Highway 35.
Highway 35 was closed briefly in the area Thursday during the demolition. The Mississippi River was also closed to all traffic with a safety zone in proximity to the facility, adjacent to the riverbank.
The power plant was retired on June 1, 2021, following 52 years of providing power to the region.