WATCH: Installation of Most Reverend Robert Barron as Bishop of Diocese of Winona-Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WXOW) - The Mass of Installation for The Most Reverend Robert Barron as the new Bishop for the Diocese of Winona-Rochester is underway.
The installation mass is happening at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Rochester.
In early June, Pope Francis named Bishop Barron as the new Bishop for the diocese.
He succeeds Bishop John Quinn, who resigned in June.
Prior to coming to the diocese, Bishop Barron was the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.
The Diocese of Winona-Rochester serves 20 counties in southeastern Minnesota and more than 130,000 Catholics. It consists of 107 parishes, four high schools, 30 elementary schools and the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary on the campus of St. Mary’s University in Winona according to the diocese.