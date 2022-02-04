WATCH: La Crosse School Board candidate forum from the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On January 31, the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area held a forum for the candidates on the ballot for the School District of La Crosse.
Five of the eight candidates participated in the forum which featured a variety of questions and topics in the hour-long event.
The candidates are on the ballot in the February 15 Spring Primary. The top six candidates move to the April 5 Spring Election. The top three selected then win seats on the school board for a three-year term.
All eight candidates were invited to take part in the forum. Participating in the event were candidates Katie Berkedal, Dawn Comeau, Merideth Garcia, Juan Jimenez, and Jake Williams. Comeau and Jimenez are incumbents seeking another term on the board.
This replay of the forum is made with the permission of the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area.