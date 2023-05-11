WATCH OUT: Car-deer crashes on the rise

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Deer birthing season is getting underway and that means motorists need to be on high alert over the next few months.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said that car-deer crashes increase in May and June when does look for places to give birth and young deer separate from their mothers.
“Deer become more active at the same time as people do. When you start heading out for spring and summer travel, expect to see deer trying to cross highways. They can be unpredictable so drivers should always carefully scan the sides of the road ahead, buckle up, and put the phone down,” Bureau of Transportation Safety Director David Pabst said.
In Wisconsin in 2022, there were more than 16,000 crashes involving deer. Of those incidents, five people were killed and more than 500 hurt.
The DOT advises motorists to slow down and stay aware of your surroundings. If you see one deer cross in front of you, that is a good indication that there may be more nearby. If you cannot avoid colliding with a deer, brake firmly and stay in your lane. Swerving can result in the loss of vehicle control which could result in more severe injuries to yourself and your vehicle.
They also advise people should buckle up. They cite figures that show crash injuries are less severe or non-existent when people wear a seat belt.
Motorcyclists are at increased risk for injury in a deer crash. The DOT recommends motorcyclists slow down, brake firmly, and swerve if needed to avoid hitting the deer. Try to stay in your lane if possible to avoid hitting other objects or vehicles.
If there is a collision, call 911 if there is anyone hurt. If your vehicle and deer are off the road, still contact 911. Lastly, they suggest staying in your vehicle and wait for help as getting out of your vehicle along a highway is dangerous.