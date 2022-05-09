WATCH: Storm video and pictures

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Some WXOW viewers shared their videos and pictures of before and during the storm.
You can share the videos and photos you take of the weather on our WXOW Weather Photography Facebook group page or our WXOW Facebook page.
Thank you to Kris Vanderzee Hoff for the videos of the lightning in the Onalaska area Monday night. The other video is from Christopher Feilen of the lightning show as seen up by Melrose.
The photo from Felicia Olson really shows how much the lightning brightened up the night sky.
And the photos from Beth Sacia Douglas are from a little break in the storm up by Alma.