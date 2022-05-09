 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 196 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CDT
TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CLARK

IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN

CRAWFORD              RICHLAND              VERNON

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

JACKSON               LA CROSSE             MONROE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLACK RIVER FALLS, LA CROSSE,
NEILLSVILLE, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, RICHLAND CENTER, SPARTA, TOMAH,
AND VIROQUA.

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact western Wisconsin through 1100
PM CDT...

At 1031 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Babcock to Cashton. Movement was east at
40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Sparta, Tomah, New Lisbon, Bangor, Cashton, Necedah, Millston, New
Rome, Fort Mc Coy, Glendale, Leon, Portland, Norwalk, Camp Douglas,
Rockland, Ontario, Wilton, Ridgeville, Kendall and Kelly.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for
southwestern and west central Wisconsin.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

WATCH: Storm video and pictures

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Some WXOW viewers shared their videos and pictures of before and during the storm. 

You can share the videos and photos you take of the weather on our WXOW Weather Photography Facebook group page or our WXOW Facebook page. 

Thank you to Kris Vanderzee Hoff for the videos of the lightning in the Onalaska area Monday night. The other video is from Christopher Feilen of the lightning show as seen up by Melrose. 

The photo from Felicia Olson really shows how much the lightning brightened up the night sky.

And the photos from Beth Sacia Douglas are from a little break in the storm up by Alma. 