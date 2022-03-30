WATCH: Tyler Jacob interview

Winona, Minn. (WXOW/CNN) - Tyler Jacob is home in Minnesota.
The man who was detained for ten days by Russian forces as he tried to leave Ukraine with his wife returned to his family in the Winona area.
On Tuesday night, he gave is first interview to CNN's Don Lemon. It began with video showing the reunion of Jacob and Tina Hauser, his mother, at her home.
Tyler spoke at length about what happened when he was separated from his wife by Russian soldiers then led away to detention.
Jacob also talked about what life was like during the ten days of detention and how he was treated by his guards during his interview.